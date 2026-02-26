Olympic champion Mikhail Shaidorov to miss World Figure Skating Championships

Kazakhstan’s Figure Skating Union noted from January 2025 to February 2026, the Kazakhstani figure skater competed in the world’s 10 largest international competitions, including the World Championships, the Asian Games, the Four Continents Championships, the stages and final of the Grand Prix, and the Olympic Games.

Mikhail competed successfully in competitions throughout the year, which took a heavy toll on him physically and mentally, said Assem Kassanova, head coach of Kazakhstan’s figure skating team.

She added: “Olympic champion Mikhail Shaidorov is to take a break to complete recovery and rehabilitation treatment.”

The 2026 ISU World Figure Skating Championships are set to take place on March 23-29 in Prague, the Czech Republic.

Earlier, Qazinform reported a ceremony of awarding 2026 Winter Olympics gold medalist Mikhail Shaidorov and his coaches took place at the Akorda presidential palace on Wednesday.