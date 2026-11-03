Oil transit via Atyrau-Samara pipeline resumes after drone attack

According to the ministry, the pipeline returned to normal operations on November 3, 2026.

“Following a technical inspection, oil pumping has been resumed,” the ministry said.

Oil intake through the pipeline was temporarily suspended on the morning of November 2 following a drone attack on facilities at the Samara hub in Russia.

“No injuries were reported. The situation is under control,” the ministry said.

Earlier, it was reported that OPEC+ kept oil production quotas unchanged for December.