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    Oil transit via Atyrau-Samara pipeline resumes after drone attack

    12:00, 3 November 2026

    Oil transportation via the Atyrau-Samara pipeline has been resumed following a suspension caused by a drone attack on the Samara Production and Dispatch Centre in Russia, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Ministry of Energy.

    Oil transit via Atyrau-Samara pipeline resumes after drone attack
    Photo credit: The Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan

    According to the ministry, the pipeline returned to normal operations on November 3, 2026.

    “Following a technical inspection, oil pumping has been resumed,” the ministry said.

    Oil intake through the pipeline was temporarily suspended on the morning of November 2 following a drone attack on facilities at the Samara hub in Russia.

    “No injuries were reported. The situation is under control,” the ministry said.

    Earlier, it was reported that OPEC+ kept oil production quotas unchanged for December.

    Oil and Gas Kazakhstan Russia Incidents
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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