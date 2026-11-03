Oil transit via Atyrau-Samara pipeline resumes after drone attack
12:00, 3 November 2026
Oil transportation via the Atyrau-Samara pipeline has been resumed following a suspension caused by a drone attack on the Samara Production and Dispatch Centre in Russia, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Ministry of Energy.
According to the ministry, the pipeline returned to normal operations on November 3, 2026.
“Following a technical inspection, oil pumping has been resumed,” the ministry said.
Oil intake through the pipeline was temporarily suspended on the morning of November 2 following a drone attack on facilities at the Samara hub in Russia.
“No injuries were reported. The situation is under control,” the ministry said.
Earlier, it was reported that OPEC+ kept oil production quotas unchanged for December.