The referendum will not directly decide whether Alberta becomes independent. Instead, voters will choose between remaining a Canadian province and instructing the provincial government to initiate the constitutional process required to hold a binding referendum on separation, according to the Alberta government.

The vote is part of a broader provincial referendum covering 10 questions, including immigration, access to public services and voter identification. Advance voting runs from October 13 to 17, with the main voting day scheduled for October 19. Unofficial results are expected within 48 hours of the polls closing, while official results are due on October 29, according to Elections Alberta.

Why is Alberta considering independence?

The independence debate has been fueled by grievances among some Albertans who argue that the province's energy wealth disproportionately benefits other parts of Canada and that federal policies constrain its economic development.

Alberta is one of Canada's major oil-producing provinces and holds substantial petroleum resources. Supporters of independence argue that greater control over natural resources, taxation and economic policy would allow the province to better protect its interests.

Premier Danielle Smith has said she supports a strong Alberta within a united Canada and intends to vote against separation. She has presented the referendum as a way to establish public opinion on the issue.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that nearly €220 million had been pledged to strengthen global ocean observation through the newly launched OceanEye International Alliance by Canada.