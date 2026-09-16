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    Oil prices surge to multi-month highs

    07:42, 16 September 2026

    Oil prices climbed sharply at Tuesday’s settlement, gaining around $3 per barrel as mounting supply concerns and uncertainty over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz fueled market volatility, Qazinform News Agency cites WAM.

    Oil prices surge to multi-month highs
    Photo credit: wam.ae

    U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures posted a larger increase than Brent crude, as growing concerns over Middle East supplies prompted investors to turn to U.S. oil as an alternative source.

    Brent crude futures rose $3.07, or 2.9%, to settle at $108.75 per barrel. U.S. WTI futures jumped $4.44, or 4.38%, to close at $105.83 per barrel.

    Both benchmarks reached their highest settlement levels since May 19, reflecting heightened concerns over potential disruptions to global oil supplies.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported oil prices had risen more than 1% on Tuesday. 

    World News Oil & Gas Oil and Gas The Strait of Hormuz
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
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