Oil prices surge more than 3% as Brent climbs to $78.68 per barrel

Brent crude futures climbed by US$2.67, or 3.51 percent, to $78.68 a barrel as of 22:04 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures advanced by US$2.48, or 3.47 percent, to $73.89 a barrel.

At the close of June, Brent crude futures rose 50 cents, or 0.69 percent, to $72.49 a barrel by 2204 GMT, while US WTI crude futures gained 73 cents, or 1.05 percent, to $69.96 a barrel.