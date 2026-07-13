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    Oil prices surge more than 3% as Brent climbs to $78.68 per barrel

    09:13, 13 July 2026

    Oil prices rose by more than 3 percent during trading today, supported by strong gains in both Brent crude and US West Texas Intermediate, WAM reports. 

    Oil prices
    Photo credit: Anadolu Agency

    Brent crude futures climbed by US$2.67, or 3.51 percent, to $78.68 a barrel as of 22:04 GMT.

    US West Texas Intermediate crude futures advanced by US$2.48, or 3.47 percent, to $73.89 a barrel.

    At the close of June, Brent crude futures rose 50 cents, or 0.69 percent, to $72.49 a barrel by 2204 GMT, while US WTI crude futures gained 73 cents, or 1.05 percent, to $69.96 a barrel.

    World News Oil & Gas Trade Economy
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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