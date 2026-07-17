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    Oil prices rise, Brent reaches $84.93 per barrel

    10:25, 17 July 2026

    Oil prices rose on Friday, with Brent crude futures gaining 70 cents, or about 0.83 percent, to $84.93 a barrel at 0312 GMT, WAM reported.

    Oil prices rise, Brent reaches $84.93 per barrel
    Photo credit: Canva / Kazinform

    The US West ​Texas Intermediate futures rose 81 cents, or 1.03 percent, to $79.76 a barrel, erasing losses from the ​previous session.

    Both benchmark contracts have climbed nearly 12 percent this week, with Brent on track for a third consecutive weekly gain and WTI on pace for a second weekly gain.

    Oil and Gas World News Economy
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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