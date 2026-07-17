Oil prices rise, Brent reaches $84.93 per barrel
10:25, 17 July 2026
Oil prices rose on Friday, with Brent crude futures gaining 70 cents, or about 0.83 percent, to $84.93 a barrel at 0312 GMT, WAM reported.
The US West Texas Intermediate futures rose 81 cents, or 1.03 percent, to $79.76 a barrel, erasing losses from the previous session.
Both benchmark contracts have climbed nearly 12 percent this week, with Brent on track for a third consecutive weekly gain and WTI on pace for a second weekly gain.