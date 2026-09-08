Oil prices rise as Middle East conflict fuels supply concerns

Brent crude futures rose 0.35% to $97.34 a barrel, reaching their highest level since late July. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained 1.26% to $92.63 a barrel.

The latest gains reflect growing market concerns that escalating tensions in the region could further tighten global oil supplies.

Earlier, Qazinform reported OPEC+ kept Kazakhstan’s October oil target unchanged.