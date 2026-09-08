Oil prices rise as Middle East conflict fuels supply concerns
08:45, 8 September 2026
Oil prices continued to rise as the worsening Middle East conflict fueled concerns over potential disruptions to global oil supplies, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Brent crude futures rose 0.35% to $97.34 a barrel, reaching their highest level since late July. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained 1.26% to $92.63 a barrel.
The latest gains reflect growing market concerns that escalating tensions in the region could further tighten global oil supplies.
Earlier, Qazinform reported OPEC+ kept Kazakhstan’s October oil target unchanged.