Oil prices retreat from near six-month highs

By 02:32 GMT, US crude futures fell by $2.14, or 2.07%, to $101.13 per barrel. Brent crude futures slipped by $2.12, or 1.82%, to $114.60.

Prices had settled nearly U$3 higher on Friday. Brent finished the week up 6%, while WTI ended 2.3% higher.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Monetary Policy Committee of the National Bank of Kazakhstan set the base rate at 15.75% per annum.