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    Oil prices retreat from near six-month highs

    12:19, 26 October 2026

    Global oil prices dropped on Monday after surging to near six-month highs late last week, WAM reported.

    Oil prices retreat from near six-month highs
    Picture source: WAM

    By 02:32 GMT, US crude futures fell by $2.14, or 2.07%, to $101.13 per barrel. Brent crude futures slipped by $2.12, or 1.82%, to $114.60.

    Prices had settled nearly U$3 higher on Friday. Brent finished the week up 6%, while WTI ended 2.3% higher.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Monetary Policy Committee of the National Bank of Kazakhstan set the base rate at 15.75% per annum.

    World News Oil & Gas Price Economy USA
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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