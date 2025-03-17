OIC welcomes signing of Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border demarcation agreement

The Secretary-General of the OIC, Hissein Brahim Taha, congratulated the two countries on this historic achievement that turns the page on decades of disputes between them, restores understanding and harmony, strengthens mutual trust, and gives new impetus to the relations of cooperation and good neighborliness between the two countries and their brotherly peoples.

In line with the OIC’s commitment to strengthening the bonds of brotherhood and harmony among its Member States, the Secretary-General hopes that this historic achievement will serve the interests of both countries and strengthen the foundations of peace between them and in the region as a whole.

As it was reported, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan signed the Agreement on State Border on March 13. The document was signed by the Kyrgyz and Tajik leaders – Sadyr Zhaparov and Emomali Rahmon - as part of the latter’s state visit to Bishkek.

In addition, a ceremony was held to resume the work of two checkpoints on the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border. The presidents of the two countries took part in the ceremony via video link.

The border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan was closed after an armed border conflict in May 2021.