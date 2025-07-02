OECD upgrades country risk classification of Mongolia

The decision was made at the OECD’s meeting to revise and reassess the country risk classification held on May 27, 2025. Out of 40 countries whose credit risk assessments were reviewed, the ratings of only three countries changed. Namely, the ratings of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh and the Republic of Senegal were downgraded, while the rating of Mongolia was upgraded. This improves Mongolia’s reputation and creditworthiness in the international financial market, creating favorable conditions for the Government and the private sector to attract foreign investment and financing, while reducing relevant costs. Moreover, funding fees, particularly credit risk fees from export credit agencies and international financial organizations based in member countries of the OECD, will become more favorable. Specifically, fees will decrease by 3-6 percent, and costs of long-term export financing will also decrease.

An upgrade in country risk classification will alleviate the financial burden on the national budget and the private sector, expand the private sector’s opportunities to attract foreign investment and strengthen investor's confidence in Mongolia, while enhancing the competitive edge of producers and exporters in the global market.

As reported previously, to increase Mongolia's foreign exchange reserves, ease pressure on the balance of payments and the tugrug exchange rate, and ensure macroeconomic stability, the Government of Mongolia has resolved to launch the “Gold-3” Campaign nationwide.