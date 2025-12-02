OECD maintains global economic growth forecast for 2025, 2026

According to the report, supportive macroeconomic policies, improved financial conditions fueled by optimism about the potential impact of new technologies, and rising AI-enabling investment and trade have collectively bolstered global demand.

The report warns that further increases or swift changes in trade barriers would weaken growth, add to policy uncertainty, and cause significant disruptions to global supply chains.

It added that assets with high valuations based on optimistic expectations for AI development may experience sudden corrections, while fiscal vulnerabilities in many countries could hinder economic growth.

