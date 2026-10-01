October heatwave grips California as heavy rain threatens Gulf Coast and Florida

A slow-moving frontal boundary will gradually shift southward from the Gulf Coast over the next few days. While the threat of heavy rain will gradually diminish along the Gulf Coast, slow-moving thunderstorms could still bring locally heavy rainfall from the Georgia-Florida border to northern Florida through Tuesday morning.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will maintain a marginal risk of excessive rainfall across northern Florida, while a Flood Watch remains in effect across much of the eastern Gulf Coast on Monday.

Meanwhile, an upper-level ridge of high pressure will maintain an unusually strong October heatwave across southern and central California and into the Great Basin. Temperatures will reach 15 to 20 degrees above normal, with highs in the 90s along the coast and nearby urban areas and temperatures climbing into the lower 100s in parts of the Central Valley.

Overnight lows in the mid- to upper 70s in the Los Angeles and San Diego areas will offer little relief. Extreme Heat Warnings are in effect for parts of Southern California and the interior deserts, while Heat Advisories cover the Central Valley and Bay Area.

The heat will also spread into the northern Rockies, where temperatures in the mid- and upper 80s could challenge daily records. Combined with gusty winds and low humidity, the conditions will create a fire weather risk from the northern Rockies to the northern High Plains.

In contrast, a cold front moving across the Great Lakes and Northeast will bring an early taste of autumn, with temperatures falling into the 50s and 60s in parts of the region. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are in effect for parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin, while cooler conditions are expected to spread into parts of the Southeast by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Hurricanes Polo and Nolo brought high winds, heavy rain and flooding to parts of Mexico and Hawaii as tropical cyclone activity remained unusually high across the northeastern and central Pacific.