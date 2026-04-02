NYU Abu Dhabi, University of Denver researchers develop technology for brain disorder treatment

In the new study published in Science Translational Medicine, the Magzoub lab at NYU Abu Dhabi and the Kumar lab at the University of Denver, along with international collaborators, developed a special type of small molecule designed to block this harmful buildup. The molecule, known as SK-129, works by preventing the protein from clumping together and spreading in the brain.

The team tested SK-129 across a wide range of disease models, including human cells, patient-derived tissue, and living organisms. In all cases, the molecule reduced the harmful effects linked to the disease.

Importantly, the researchers also showed that SK-129 can cross the blood-brain barrier, a protective layer that often prevents drugs from reaching the brain. In mouse models, the molecule significantly reduced the development of disease-related damage in the brain.

“This is an important step toward developing treatments that target the root cause of these diseases,” said NYU Abu Dhabi Associate Professor of Biology and co-lead author Mazin Magzoub. “Instead of only treating symptoms, we are working toward slowing or stopping the disease itself.”

As written before, Abu Dhabi records major healthcare milestones in Q1 2026, reinforcing global leadership.