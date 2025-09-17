Number of Uzbekistan citizens traveling to US rises

According to the State Statistics Committee, this figure represents 996 people, or 14.3 percent, more than the same period last year.

The primary purposes of travel to the U.S. by Uzbekistan citizens during the first seven months of 2025 were:

tourism – 5,683 people;

visiting relatives – 1,978 people;

study – 179 people;

business trips – 104 people;

medical treatment – 23 people.

Earlier, it was reported that U.S. nearly doubled the application fee for visa waiver program.