Number of missing in Texas floods drops to 3 as search enters 3rd week

The update significantly reduces the list of missing, which had peaked at over 160 following the July 4th floods that swept through Texas Hill Country.

“This remarkable progress reflects countless hours of coordinated search and rescue operations, careful investigative work, and an unwavering commitment to bringing clarity and hope to families during an unimaginably difficult time,” said Kerrville City Manager Dalton Rice in a statement shared on social media.

As of Sunday, the death toll in Kerr County alone reached 107 — including 70 adults and 37 children — making it one of the deadliest natural disasters in the region’s history.

Statewide, at least 135 people have died as a result of the flooding, which saw the Guadalupe River surge 26 feet, destroying cabins, camps and entire communities along its path.

Among the hardest-hit sites was Camp Mystic, a historic Christian summer camp for girls, where at least 27 campers and counselors perished.

Recovery efforts remain intense, with over 1,000 personnel from local, state and federal agencies — supported by thousands of volunteers — searching the river corridor from its headwaters through to Canyon Lake.

“Our thoughts remain with the families still awaiting news, and we will continue to stand with them as efforts persist,” said Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring Jr.

