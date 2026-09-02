Number of foreign workers under South Korea’s EPS hits record high

The EPS allows small and medium-sized businesses facing labor shortages to employ nonprofessional foreign workers, who are issued E-9 visas.

According to data submitted by the Ministry of Employment and Labor to Rep. Kim Wi-sang of the opposition People Power Party, the number of foreign workers under the system reached the record level as of July.

The figure has risen steadily in recent years, increasing from 159,463 in 2021 to 203,121 in 2022, 247,191 in 2023, 271,925 in 2024 and 282,839 in 2025.

Manufacturing accounted for the vast majority of foreign workers under the EPS. As of July, 229,844 workers, or approximately 80% of the total, were employed in the sector.

The agriculture and livestock sector employed 33,878 foreign workers, representing 11.8% of the total. Fisheries accounted for 15,441 workers (5.4%), followed by construction with 6,724 (2.3%) and services with 1,410 (0.5%).

Rep. Kim said the heavy concentration of E-9 visa holders in manufacturing highlights the need to reform the EPS, particularly as businesses in the service sector and other industries continue to face labor shortages.

The government had expanded the annual quota for E-9 visas under the EPS from 69,000 in 2022 to 120,000 in 2023 and 165,000 in 2024. The quota was subsequently reduced to 130,000 in 2025 and 80,000 in 2026.

The lower quotas, combined with an economic slowdown, have contributed to a decline in applications from local businesses seeking to hire workers through the EPS.

Earlier, Qazinform reported South Korea added 292,000 wage jobs in the first quarter, led by welfare and hospitality.