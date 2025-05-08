Number of foreign students at Turkish universities to reach 500,000 by 2028

"Currently, the number of international students studying at our universities has reached 340,000. The target is to increase this number to 500,000 by 2028," Mert Sener said in a statement.

Sener emphasized that Türkiye is one of the leading countries in the field, as it is in many others.

He highlighted significant economic contributions international students make to their host countries, as well as the cultural enrichment and academic development they bring.

"At the same time, they contribute to diplomatic relations between countries. International students also represent a form of qualified migration. Türkiye benefits from international students in all these areas and is a country whose graduates have become diplomats and ministers in their home countries," he noted.

Sener pointed out that the number of international students at Turkish universities increases every year.

"With students coming from 200 countries, we are among the top 10 countries globally with the highest number of international students. Students from countries such as Syria, Iraq, Iran, the Turkic Republics, Africa, Europe, Russia, the US, and China are studying in Türkiye. By increasing the number of international students, Türkiye aims to become a global hub in the field of higher education," he said.

Sener noted the support provided by the TEF to international students and indicated that during his recent visit to the US, he was hosted at the White House by officials from the Education Department.

He stated that TEF has launched a significant educational project for students from both countries to strengthen educational cooperation and expand mutual opportunities.