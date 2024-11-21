Number of contracts concluded with domestic commodity producers surges by 55% - PM Bektenov

“Diversification of economy is one of the pivotal challenges set to the Government. The Government and relevant authorities actively work on this issue, and certain results have already been achieved,” said Bektenov.

In his words, the share of processing industry has reached 47%, while the share of raw materials sector stands at 45%.

“Thanks to the measures taken, raw materials are supplied to the domestic market, we do not export them. As a result, aluminum and copper processing volumes rose twofold,” Olzhas Bektenov said.

According to him, the range of products bought from the domestic producers has increased from 1,500 to 4,500 items.

“None of the state agencies or quasi-state companies are allowed to purchase imported products included in this list of 4,500 items. The total amount of these contracts has reached 350 billion tenge,” he stressed.

The Prime Minister also spoke on the major manufacturing projects implemented in the regions.

He emphasized that these productions will enable to change the structure of the country’s economy.

“As a result of the measures taken, this year the share of processed products has risen by 6.4%, and the import of processed products dropped by 7.2%,” Olzhas Bektenov added.