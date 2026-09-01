Novo Nordisk unveils ‘Novo’ rebrand and new corporate culture

The company announced the rebrand on September 14, alongside a new set of principles called “The Novo Way.” The changes are intended to help Novo operate with greater focus, speed and impact as it works to bring better health to more people.

“People have always been at the centre of Novo’s science,” said Mike Doustdar, president and CEO of Novo.

He said healthcare needs to become more responsive, relevant and easier to fit into everyday life, while stressing that the company’s purpose of changing people’s lives remains unchanged.

Under the rebrand, “Novo” will be used as the company’s day-to-day name, while Novo Nordisk A/S will remain its legal global name. The updated visual identity retains the Apis bull logo, which is rooted in the company’s heritage, while giving the brand a more contemporary look.

The company said the new brand is intended to strengthen recognition and trust and reflect its ambition to bring scientific advances closer to people’s everyday lives.

“The Novo Way” is built around four principles: Customer Obsession, Competitiveness, Clarity, and Care & Integrity. They focus on putting consumers and patients at the centre of innovation, improving performance, establishing clear priorities and decisive action, and maintaining respect, patient safety and ethical standards.

“Brand and culture work together,” said Tania Sabroe, executive vice president of People, Organisation & Corporate Affairs at Novo.

She said the updated culture would support greater focus and speed, while the rebrand would strengthen the company’s relevance and distinctiveness across medicines, partnerships, marketing and stakeholder engagement.

Novo said it will provide a detailed overview of its updated corporate strategy at its Capital Markets Day in London on September 21.

The company has more than 67,000 employees worldwide.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that semaglutide, the active ingredient in the weight-loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy, might slow some biological processes associated with aging.