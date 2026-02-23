Norway’s Pension Fund surpasses $2.2 trillion

According to Norges Bank Investment Management, the fund posted a record profit of $247.4 billion in 2025. The return on investments amounted to 15.1%.

All investments are made outside Norway in order to prevent overheating of the national economy. The majority of the fund’s assets are invested in equities, while a smaller share is allocated to fixed income instruments, real estate, and renewable energy infrastructure projects.

Currently, the fund holds stakes in around 7,200 companies worldwide and on average controls about 1.5 percent of all publicly traded shares. This makes it the world’s largest single investor. Among the fund’s largest holdings are companies such as NVIDIA, Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Amazon.

Norway’s Oil Fund accumulates revenues from the country’s oil and gas sector and is managed with the aim of preserving and growing national wealth for future generations.

