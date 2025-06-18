Norway launches major carbon capture project

The Longship initiative involves capturing carbon dioxide (CO2) at Heidelberg Materials' cement plant in Brevik, a town located 60 kilometers south of Oslo, and in the future, at Hafslund Celsio's waste-to-energy facility in the capital.

Norwegian Minister of Energy Terje Aasland called the launch at a ceremony a "technological breakthrough" in industrial decarbonization.

"Longship demonstrates that it is possible to cut emissions from industry and waste in a safe and effective way," he said. "This is a milestone in Norway's climate efforts and will have significant impact far beyond our borders."

The captured carbon will be transported by ship to a terminal in Oygarden near Bergen, Norway's second-largest city, where it will be injected and stored 2,600 meters beneath the seabed.

In early June, the first CO2 shipment from Brevik arrived at the Oygarden terminal, with injection into the subsea reservoirs scheduled to begin in August.

Longship is Norway's largest-ever climate investment, with total project costs estimated at 34 billion Norwegian kroner (3.4 billion U.S. dollars) over ten years.

"This is an investment in future jobs, technology, and industry," said Aasland.

