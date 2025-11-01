Northwestern cyclone to bring rain and cold temperatures to Kazakhstan

According to Kazhydromet, a northwestern cyclone and associated fronts are to bring precipitation as rain and snow to the greater part of Kazakhstan. The country is to brace for heavy rains in the north as well as in the west in the daytime, and heavy precipitation (rain and snow) in the mountainous areas of the southeast as well as in the south at night.

The country is to expect fog and high wind in some areas, as well as icy conditions in the northwest at night.

A high fire danger is in effect for Ulytau, northeast and southeast of Atyrau, east of Aktobe, east and center of Zhambyl, west of Almaty, Karaganda, southwest of Kostanay, west and south of Mangistau, north and center of Kyzylorda, west and north of Zhetysu, and south of Abai regions.

Weather forecasters warn of an extreme fire risk across Kyzylorda, south and desert areas of Turkistan, east of Atyrau, west and north of Zhambyl, west and center of Aktobe, north of Almaty, south of Kostanay and Ulytau regions.