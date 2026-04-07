Northern Ireland introduces landmark paid leave for miscarriage

According to the Department for the Economy, new regulations confirmed by Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald came into force as of April 6, 2026.

The new rules extend parental bereavement leave and pay to cases of miscarriage. Employees can take up to two weeks of paid leave. The entitlement also applies to partners and other affected parents.

The changes build on legislation adopted by the Northern Ireland Assembly in 2022, which previously provided paid leave only in cases involving the death of a child under 18 or stillbirth after 24 weeks of pregnancy.

With the latest update, Northern Ireland has become the only region in the UK and Ireland to offer paid leave specifically for miscarriage.

The requirement of 26 weeks of continuous employment has also been removed, meaning the entitlement is now available from the first day of work. Payments are also available from day one, provided employees meet the minimum earnings threshold.

“Parents who suffer the loss of a child should be treated with care and compassion. These new rights allow women who experience miscarriage and their partner to take up to two weeks of paid leave to grieve and to support each other during a very difficult time,” Caoimhe Archibald said.

It is estimated that more than 9,000 people in Northern Ireland are affected by miscarriage each year, either directly or through their partner.

The policy requires only a declaration, with no need to provide medical evidence, in order to avoid additional stress.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a study presented at the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine found no link between COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy and autism or developmental disorders in children.