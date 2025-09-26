Northern cyclone to unleash rain, thunderstorms across Kazakhstan

Forecasters report that the northern cyclone and its associated frontal systems will continue their sweep across Kazakhstan, triggering rain and thunderstorms in most parts of the country. A high-pressure ridge will only have its effect on the east and southeast, leaving that area with dry weather. There will also be a strengthening of winds, with fog overnight and in the morning, and a dust storm hitting the south.

"An overnight ground frost of -1°C is on the way for the east of the East Kazakhstan region," the report states. "In the north of the West Kazakhstan region, the east of the Pavlodar region, the northeast of the Atyrau region, the southeast of the Mangistau region, and the south of the Aktobe region, high fire danger is a major concern."

Extreme fire danger persists in the Turkistan and Kyzylorda regions. It's also a serious threat in the north, south, and east of the Atyrau region; in the west, north, and center of the Zhambyl region; in the west, south, and east of the West Kazakhstan region; in the west, north, northeast, and center of the Aktobe region; and in the north of the Almaty region. Furthermore, extreme fire danger continues to loom over the southern parts of the Karaganda and Kostanay regions, as well as the Ulytau region.