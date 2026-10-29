North Korea fires some 10 ballistic missiles into Sea of Japan

The Japanese government said that none have fallen into the country's exclusive economic zone.

The missiles were fired around 12:30 p.m. Japan time and flew about 250 kilometers, according to the South Korean military. No damage to aircraft or ships around Japan has been confirmed.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told a press conference in Tokyo that the missile launches by North Korea "violate U.N. Security Council resolutions and pose a serious problem to the safety of the people."

He also said that Japan lodged a protest with North Korea through the embassy route in Beijing.

Earlier, it was reported that South Korea renewed its offer Friday to hold military talks with North Korea to discuss their conflicting views on where the inter-Korean border sits, seeking to ease tensions sparked by last month's land mine blast inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ).