    North Korea fires missile toward East Sea: JCS

    10:49, 7 November 2025

    North Korea fired at least one unidentified ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Friday, South Korea's military said, Yonhap reports.

    Photo credit: Yonhap

    The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the launch, without providing further details. The South Korean military said it is analyzing details of the launch, including missile type and range.

    The North last fired short-range ballistic missiles northeastward on Oct. 22 ahead of South Korea's hosting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit and U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to the country.

    It also marked the seventh ballistic missile launch by the North this year and second since the administration of President Lee Jae Myung took office in June.

    The missile launch came a day after North Korea denounced the latest U.S. sanctions on eight North Korean individuals and two entities over cybercrime-related money laundering.

    North Korea slammed the U.S. sanctions as reaffirming Washington's hostile policy toward Pyongyang, vowing to take proper measures with patience.

    Earlier, it was reported that North Korea had fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles.

    Tatyana Kudrenok
