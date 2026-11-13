North Korea changes national flag for 1st time since 1948

Article 166 of the revised constitution posted on Naenara's website stipulates that the ratio of the flag's height to its width is 1 to 1.65, replacing the previous ratio of 1 to 2.

The change came as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has sought to build his own governing style and national identity while retaining some legacies of his predecessors.

The flag's 1-to-2 ratio rule had remained unchanged in the law until the North's constitutional revision in September 2023.

Despite the ratio change, the overall design of the North's flag remains intact, consisting of a broad red stripe in the center, narrow white stripes above and below it, blue stripes above and below the white stripes, and a red five-pointed star in a white circle.

Earlier, it was reported that North Korea had test-fired a new air defense missile system and conducted a strike drill with a long-range strategic cruise missile.