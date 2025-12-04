North Kazakhstan to spend 71bn tenge on water supply development

According to the Governor of the region, Gauez Nurmukhambetov, all settlements of the region have access to clean water, due to the construction of new distribution networks, connection to group water pipelines, and installation of modern block modules.

“This year, a record 74 billion tenge has been allocated for the development of water supply in the region, which is more than twice the figures of the past three-year period. I would like to note that 44.9 billion tenge comes from returned assets,” he said at a briefing in the Central Communications Service.

Photo credit: North Kazakhstan region's akimat

Gauez Nurmukhambetov also recalled the fulfillment of the President’s directive to develop the country’s utilities sector. The modernization of 4.5 km of heat distribution networks, estimated at 730 million tenge, is set to be completed in the Taiynsha district this year.

A total of 76 km of power grids have been replaced and three substations worth 13 billion tenge have been reconstructed in the region. In addition, two modernization projects for 8.1 km of heat supply networks, with a total value of 11 billion tenge, are currently underway in Petropavlovsk city.

In general, more than 7,000 km of engineering networks are planned to be modernized until 2029.

By the heating season, 1,500 km of power grids, 13 km of heating networks, and 5 km of water supply networks were repaired, and the construction of chimney No1 at Petropavlovsk TPP-2 was completed.