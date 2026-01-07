North Kazakhstan modernizes health infrastructure using returned assets

Thus, it is reported, that the Special State Fund has allocated 1.3 billion tenge to complete the overhaul of the Tayynsha Multidisciplinary Interregional Hospital in the North Kazakhstan region. Current work includes upgrading the technical base and engineering networks, as well as creating specialized rooms for MRI equipment and a modern clinical diagnostic laboratory to conduct research directly in the district hospital.

An emergency department is also being established in line with the international triage system. According to the project, resuscitation beds will be placed with unhindered access for staff for operational monitoring, which will ensure the efficiency of medical intervention and high quality medical services.

According to the Ministry of Finance, a total of 482 billion tenge has been allocated from the Special State Fund for more than 400 social and communal facilities, including 183 medical institutions. Many of these projects have been included in the Rural Healthcare Modernization programme, which aims at construction and renovation of primary healthcare facilities, multi-profile hospitals, specialized centers, and emergency care infrastructure.

