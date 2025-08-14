North Kazakhstan boosts tourism by popularizing ancient Botai settlement, where horse was first tamed

The region has unique natural and cultural potential. North Kazakhstan is a birthplace of great thinkers, the place of greatest archeological discoveries, as well as the center of attraction of researchers, artists and travelers.

The III International Symposium of Artists “Botai - Culture of the Great Steppe” became a cultural highlight of the week. Namely here, in Aiyrtau district, archeologist Viktor Zaibert made a groundbreaking discovery – the first evidence of horse domestication was found in the territory of modern Kazakhstan. This sensational discovery added the North Kazakhstan region into the history of global civilization and turned it into a cultural and historical brand.

"Here we discovered arrow heads, numerous scrapers, and the so called “irons” – stone discs. We have found hundreds and even thousands of such items. Botai is a unique monument of global importance, since horse was first domesticated here,” archeologist Anatoly Pleshakov says.

Vice Prime Minister Yermek Kosherbayev, delegations of the Ministry of Tourism and Sport, the Ministry of Culture and Information, as well as the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation visited the region as part of the event.

Yermek Kosherbayev surveyed the expositions and had meetings with Kazakhstani and foreign scholars, young archeologists and artists to discuss the prospects for tourism development, cultural heritage preservation and international cooperation issues.

“Historical monuments are civilized sources of our history and invaluable heritage of Kazakhstan and entire Turkic world. Botai settlement in the North Kazakhstan region is a key to understanding early history of the mankind and horse domestication issues. Botai's significance has been recognized by the scholars all over world. The study of such historical sites contributes to preserving the memory of ancestors, strengthening identity of a nation and inspiring future generations. It is important to conserve and develop these monuments, to create conditions for scientific researches, cultural events and tourism,” the Vice Prime Minister said.

Photo credit: primeminister.kz

“I would like to express my gratitude to everyone who organized this event. Botai needs to be demonstrated to the entire world – I would like as many people as possible to know about this place. I painted a picture that soon will be exhibited here,” Refik Aziz, professor at Yeditepe University, chief artist of the Turkish Navy noted.

Photo credit: primeminister.kz

The program of the symposium was complemented with an international workshop titled as “Botai – Fundamentals of Turkic World,” a new format platform which united the ethnographers, historians, artisans, artists and young people. The participants delved into the atmosphere of the ancient steppe through the reconstruction of war rituals, master classes and archeological routes.

“Botai culture occupies a special place in the global history. Leading research centers of the world know about Botai settlement. It was included into the school and university textbooks. And we are proud of it. We believe that such events like today’s seminars, symposiums and exhibitions are important and necessary. All this contributes to the preservation and popularization of our history and cultural heritage,” Zeinolla Samashev, Doctor of Historical Sciences, professor and correspondent member of the German Archeology Institute noted.

Photo credit: primeminister.kz

An international science-to-research conference “Botai – Fundamentals of the Turkic World” will also unite the leading scholars who will debate the role of the Botai culture in formation of the common Turkic identity.

“I am happy to be here again. This is my second visit – the last time I came here 25 years ago, together with Viktor Zaibert. I am pleased to see how international tourism develops here,” archeologist and bio-anthropologist Julio Bendezu-Sarmiento said.

Photo credit: primeminister.kz

All these events are not separate initiatives, but a result of systemic work aimed at implementation of the strategic course outlined by the Head of State. North Kazakhstan region is confidently turning into the international point of attraction, where history, culture and tourism work for the benefit of the country’s future.

Earlier it was reported that young Danish researcher authored historical fantasy novel about Botai culture.