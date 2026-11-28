The airline announced the suspension on November 26, a day after warning that its financial situation was “critical.” It said the suspension would remain in place pending clarification on whether a viable financing solution could be secured.

Norse Atlantic is in talks with investors about a possible takeover that would include a financing arrangement. The company also held an information meeting with bondholders on November 25.

In a statement to the Oslo stock exchange, the airline said: “If a short-term financing solution is not secured urgently, it is the Board’s intention to file for bankruptcy.”

The company cautioned that there was no guarantee a viable solution would be found and said it would provide further updates when appropriate.

Norse Atlantic operates long-haul flights between Europe, the United States and Asia, including services from London Gatwick.

The airline is among those affected by a sharp rise in jet fuel prices since the US-Israel conflict with Iran began in February, which has pushed up operating costs and weighed on consumer confidence.

Earlier, Qazinfrom News Agency reported that a viral online campaign sought to revive the bankrupt low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines after social media creator Hunter Peterson proposed ordinary Americans collectively buy the airline through crowdfunding.