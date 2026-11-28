Norse Atlantic halts flights as bankruptcy threat looms
Norwegian airline Norse Atlantic Airways has suspended all flights and warned it may file for bankruptcy if it fails to secure urgent short-term financing, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The airline announced the suspension on November 26, a day after warning that its financial situation was “critical.” It said the suspension would remain in place pending clarification on whether a viable financing solution could be secured.
Norse Atlantic is in talks with investors about a possible takeover that would include a financing arrangement. The company also held an information meeting with bondholders on November 25.
In a statement to the Oslo stock exchange, the airline said: “If a short-term financing solution is not secured urgently, it is the Board’s intention to file for bankruptcy.”
The company cautioned that there was no guarantee a viable solution would be found and said it would provide further updates when appropriate.
Norse Atlantic operates long-haul flights between Europe, the United States and Asia, including services from London Gatwick.
The airline is among those affected by a sharp rise in jet fuel prices since the US-Israel conflict with Iran began in February, which has pushed up operating costs and weighed on consumer confidence.
Earlier, Qazinfrom News Agency reported that a viral online campaign sought to revive the bankrupt low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines after social media creator Hunter Peterson proposed ordinary Americans collectively buy the airline through crowdfunding.