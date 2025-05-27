Nordwind Airlines’ Boeing777 makes emergency landing in Kazakhstan’s Aktobe, one of passengers dies

According to chairman of the board of the Aliya Moldagulova International Airport JSC Dastan Maliyev, the rest passengers are staying onboard.

He said a plane travelling en route Yekaterinburg-Sochi landed today in Aktobe at 12:35 pm, as one of its passengers felt sick and passed away. Doctors will determine the exact cause of the passenger’s death. The Nordwind Airlines’ Boeing 777 plane is still at the airport. It is unknown when the plane will depart, the crew will make the decision. It is also debated whether the body of the deceased passenger will be kept in Kazakhstan or airlifted further to the destination.

Earlier Kazinform reported, the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan has published a preliminary report on the investigation into the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer 190-100 IGW2 4K-AZ65 aircraft near the city of Aktau.