According to the Nobel Prize official website, the Medicine prize is expected to be announced at 11:30 CEST at the earliest, followed by Physics on October 6 and Chemistry on October 7.

The Nobel Prize in Literature will be announced on October 8.

The Nobel Peace Prize laureate will be announced on October 9, while the week concludes with the Economic Sciences prize on October 12.

The annual announcements draw global attention as laureates are recognized for discoveries, achievements, and contributions that have had a significant impact on humanity.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan's poet and public activist Olzhas Suleimenov would be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.