Nobel Prize for Physics awarded for quantum mechanic tunnelling

“This year’s Nobel Prize in Physics has provided opportunities for developing the next generation of quantum technology, including quantum cryptography, quantum computers, and quantum sensors,” the prize-awarding body said in a statement.

The three winners are based in the United States.

The Nobel physics prize is awarded by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences and includes a prize sum totalling 11 million Swedish crowns ($1.2 million) that is shared among the winners if there are several, as is often the case.

Past winners of the Nobel physics prize include some of the most influential figures in the history of science, such as Albert Einstein, Pierre and Marie Curie, Max Planck and Niels Bohr, a pioneer of quantum theory.

It was reported earlier, Mary Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell and Shimon Sakaguchi were named the winers of the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2025 for their “fundamental discoveries relating to peripheral immune tolerance.