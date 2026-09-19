Nobel Prize amount increased to $1.22 million

The decision was announced on September 18 as the Nobel Prize marks its 125th anniversary this year.

“This year, we are celebrating the 125th anniversary of the Nobel Prize, and in connection with this, we are pleased to be able to increase the prize amount by one million. By increasing the prize amount, we uphold the long-term significance of the Nobel Prize and ensure that the financial part of the prize retains its value over time,” said Hanna Stjärne, Executive Director of the Nobel Foundation.

The first Nobel Prizes were awarded in 1901, when the prize amount was $40,100 per category at the exchange rate of the time.

The monetary award has been adjusted several times over the past 15 years. In 2012, it was reduced from $1.02 million to $814,000 as part of a broader program to strengthen the Nobel Foundation’s finances.

Since then, the prize amount has been increased on three occasions. Before the latest decision, it stood at $1.12 million. This year’s Nobel Prizes will be announced from October 5 to 12.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado was awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize.