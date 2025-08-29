No precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan's west, south and southeast Aug 29

The remaining parts will see rain and thunderstorm. Hail and squall are possible too.

Wind speed will intensify across the country, and dust storm will hit southwestern and southern areas.

Fog will spread across northern areas at night and in the morning.

Daytime temperatures will soar to +35°C in Zhetysu region, to +35+37°C in Almaty region and to +38°C in Mangystau region.

Fire danger will be high in Almaty, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Ulytau, Zhetysu, Abai regions, in the west, south and east of Akmola region, in the east, southeast, south and center of West Kazakhstan region, in the west, east and center of Karaganda region, in the north, south, center of Atyrau region, and in the west of Kostanay, Mangystau regions.

The met service also warns of extremely high fire threat in Turkistan, Kyzylorda, Mangystau, Zhambyl regions, in the west of West Kazakhstan region, in the west and north of Almaty region, in the south and east of Zhetysu region, in the east of Atyrau region, in the south of Kostanay, Karaganda and Aktobe regions.