No. of private schools rises 3.7fold in five years in Kazakhstan

The country is tightening its fiscal grip on secondary education with the introduction of stricter oversight and new financing models, Vice Minister of Finance Dauren Temirbekov announced Monday during a press conference dedicated to the financing of private schools.

According to the ministry, the number of private schools was up from 203 to 745 over the five-year period, while student enrollment grew from 53,000 to 297,000.

Temirbekov stated that attracting private investment into secondary education was a positive step, helping reduce pressure on public schools and addressing the shortage of student places. He added the sector's rapid expansion had exposed systemic shortcomings in the previous financing mechanism. To improve transparency and oversight, the vice minister said that the government had revised the budget allocation process and introduced digital tools for monitoring and accounting.

The Ministry of Finance specified that the updated financing mechanism is designed to improve transparency and ensure the more efficient use of public funds in the education sector.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan builds 198 schools and 655 healthcare facilities.