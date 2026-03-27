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    No more transgender athletes at the Olympics

    11:00, 27 March 2026

    The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has decided to ban transgender women from competing in the female category at the Olympic Games, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    IOC, transgender, athletes, Olympics, Olympic Games, biology, sport
    Photo credit: NanoBanana Pro / Qazinform

    According to the organization’s new policy, eligibility for women’s competitions will be determined based on biological criteria. The changes are expected to take effect starting with the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

    The IOC stated that the decision is aimed at ensuring fairness and equal conditions for all female athletes.

    Previously, there were no unified rules regarding the participation of transgender athletes in the Olympic Games, with criteria set by international sports federations for individual sports.

    Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump commented on the IOC’s decision on the social network Truth Social.

    “Congratulations to the International Olympic Committee on their decision to ban men from women’s sports. This is only happening because of my powerful Executive Order, standing up for women and girls!”

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Algerian boxer Imane Khelif filed a lawsuit in France against X and several public figures, including Elon Musk and J.K. Rowling, accusing them of cyberbullying following a wave of hate and false claims about her gender during the Olympics.

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    Ralina Jakisheva
    Ralina Jakisheva
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