No more transgender athletes at the Olympics

According to the organization’s new policy, eligibility for women’s competitions will be determined based on biological criteria. The changes are expected to take effect starting with the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

The International Olympic Committee announces new Policy on the Protection of the Female (Women’s) Category in Olympic Sport.



Read: https://t.co/QcU5IVxyTi pic.twitter.com/3brHorx1k8 — IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) March 26, 2026

The IOC stated that the decision is aimed at ensuring fairness and equal conditions for all female athletes.

Previously, there were no unified rules regarding the participation of transgender athletes in the Olympic Games, with criteria set by international sports federations for individual sports.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump commented on the IOC’s decision on the social network Truth Social.

“Congratulations to the International Olympic Committee on their decision to ban men from women’s sports. This is only happening because of my powerful Executive Order, standing up for women and girls!”

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Algerian boxer Imane Khelif filed a lawsuit in France against X and several public figures, including Elon Musk and J.K. Rowling, accusing them of cyberbullying following a wave of hate and false claims about her gender during the Olympics.