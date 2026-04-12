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    No agreement reached in Islamabad talks, says Vance

    07:24, 12 April 2026

    No agreement was reached between the United States and Iran in the latest round of talks held in Islamabad, U.S. Vice President JD Vance said here on Sunday, as negotiations concluded without a breakthrough despite intensive engagement, Xinhua reports. 

    No agreement reached in Islamabad talks, says Vance
    Photo credit: Xinhua

    As written before, the negotiation process aimed at resolving the conflict surrounding Iran has officially begun in the capital of Pakistan.

    Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with US Vice President JD Vance in Islamabad, marking the start of US-Iran talks, the Prime Minister’s Office said on Saturday.

    Iran USA Middle East situation The Strait of Hormuz Armed conflicts Pakistan Donald Trump Oil and Gas Politics
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    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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