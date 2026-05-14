Nighttime temperatures to drop below zero in seven regions of Kazakhstan on May 15

Rain and thunderstorms are expected only in the country's western, eastern and northernmost areas. Eastern regions will experience rain and snow at night. Stronger winds are forecast countrywide, and dust storms will hit southern and western parts.

Northern and eastern areas of Akmola, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions, western and northern parts of Pavlodar region, western areas of Abai region, eastern areas of the North Kazakhstan region, as well as mountainous districts of Zhetysu district will see nighttime frosts to -1-3°C.

Meanwhile, scorching heat up to +35°C will grip Atyrau region.

Fire risk is reported to be high in Ulytau region, in the west and north of Karaganda region, in Turkistan region, in the west of Almaty and Zhambyl regions, in the north and center of Kyzylorda region, in the south of Aktobe region, in the northeast of Mangystau region, in the south of Akmola region, in the west, east, and south of Pavlodar region, in the east of Abai region, in the center of East Kazakhstan region and in the northwest of Atyrau region.

The met service also warns of extremely high fire risk in the south and east of Kyzylorda region, in the south of Aktobe region, in the southeast of Zhetysu region, and in the south of Karaganda region.