Nightclub blaze in India’s Goa kills 25, including four tourists

The tragedy occurred at a popular nightclub in the village of Arpora. The identity of the seven bodies recovered is yet to be established, officials further said.

"A massive fire broke out at Birch by Romeo Lane in Arpora, North Goa, resulting in 25 deaths, out of whom 4 confirmed to be tourists, 14 were staff members and identity of 7 is yet to be established. Six persons are injured and their treatment going on. Cause of fire is yet to ascertained. Police and fire department investigation is in progress. Legal action is being taken," Police said.

