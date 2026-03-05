Newsom criticizes Israeli leadership, questions U.S. partnership

California Governor Gavin Newsom said Israel’s current political trajectory could lead to it being viewed as “an apartheid state,” while discussing U.S. policy toward the country during a public event in Los Angeles.

The remarks came in response to a question about whether Washington should reconsider its military partnership with Israel amid the ongoing regional conflict involving Iran and its allied groups.

“It breaks my heart, because the current leadership in Israel is walking us down that path, where I don’t think you have a choice about that consideration,” Newsom said.

The Democratic governor also referred to broader debates in the United States about foreign policy priorities and domestic economic concerns.

“To say this in America’s interest at a time when affordability is at crisis levels, where you have an administration that literally got elected saying this is exactly opposite of what they would ever consider doing, the fact that we are in this regional war [with] all these proxies … that’s a real conversation we need to have,” he said.

Newsom also commented on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s political situation, pointing to domestic legal challenges and an upcoming election in Israel.

“The issue of Bibi is interesting because he’s got his own domestic issues,” Newsom said. “He’s trying to stay out of jail. He’s got an election coming up. He’s potentially on the ropes.”

The California governor has previously criticized the decision by the U.S. administration to cooperate with Israel in military strikes against Iran and has argued that Washington should carefully assess the implications of deeper military involvement in the region. At the same time, he has said in earlier remarks that he supports Israel but disagrees with Netanyahu’s approach to the conflict.

Newsom, who is serving his second term as governor of California, is widely viewed as a prominent figure within the Democratic Party and is often mentioned among potential frontrunners for the party’s presidential nomination in the 2028 U.S. election. His comments have also drawn attention to how future U.S. leadership could shape Washington’s approach to its partnership with Israel.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose a full trade embargo on Spain after Madrid refused to allow U.S. forces to use its military bases for missions linked to strikes on Iran.