New Zealand's net migration slumps below 30,000: statistics

"The fall in net migration in the March 2025 year was mainly due to fewer migrant arrivals, although departures also rose to a provisional annual record," said Stats NZ spokesperson Sarah Drake.

There were 149,600 migrant arrivals and 123,300 departures during the period, down from 207,100 arrivals and 106,700 departures in the year to March 2024, Stats NZ said, adding migration is a key contributor to population change in New Zealand, with movements influenced by economic conditions and immigration policies at home and abroad.

The net migration gain of non-New Zealand citizens fell to 71,200, down from 145,600 the year prior, although it remains above the pre-pandemic average of around 60,000, it said, adding the decline was mainly due to fewer arrivals, particularly among Indian and Filipino nationals, despite both groups still showing net gains.

Non-citizen arrivals dropped to 124,400, from 185,000, while their departures rose to 53,200, up from 39,300, statistics show.

New Zealand citizens continued to leave the country in large numbers, with a net migration loss of 44,900, virtually unchanged from the previous year, Stats NZ said, adding that of the 70,000 citizen departures, nearly 60 percent headed to Australia.

