New Zealand police recover swallowed Faberge locket

Police said that the item was retrieved in a natural manner, noting that medical intervention was not required.

The incident occurred about a week ago, when officers arrested the suspect minutes after he reportedly ingested the locket. The jeweler describes the piece, known as the Octopussy egg, as being set with 60 white diamonds and 15 blue sapphires, with an interior that opens to reveal an 18-carat-gold miniature octopus. The design was inspired by the 1983 James Bond film Octopussy, which features a Faberge egg at the center of its plot.

Police earlier stated that the man underwent a medical assessment and remains under continuous monitoring.

Faberge, founded in Russia more than two centuries ago, is widely known for its jeweled eggs crafted from precious metals and gemstones. The locket involved in the incident is valued at 33,585 New Zealand dollars ($19,200).

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a 32-year-old New Zealand man had been charged after allegedly swallowing an exclusive Faberge James Bond Octopussy egg pendant.