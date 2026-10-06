"After reviewing the latest data on measles cases in New York State, I am declaring a State Disaster Emergency to strengthen our ongoing efforts to confront this disease," Governor Hochul said. "No one should get seriously ill or die from a vaccine-preventable disease. That is why I have taken steps to increase the number of health professionals who can vaccinate and test. These emergency measures will protect New Yorkers and support our community partners as they work tirelessly to address the spread of this disease."

The state has reported 108 measles cases so far in 2026, including 92 infections recorded since July 15 across 18 counties. Officials also expressed concern over a major outbreak in neighboring Pennsylvania, where nearly 1,000 cases and five deaths have been reported. Meanwhile, seven cases were confirmed in New York City.

Under the order, all necessary state agencies are authorized to take appropriate action to assist local governments and individuals to protect public health, welfare, and safety.

The order extends the pool of eligible individuals who can administer measles vaccines, including paramedics, advanced EMS providers, pharmacists, and midwives.

Nurses are granted added flexibility to order measles testing.

According to the order, all MMR vaccinations must be reported to the New York State Immunization Information System (NYSIIS) or the Citywide Immunization Registry (CIR) within 72 hours of administration

The emergency declaration remains in effect through November 4.

Measles remains one of the most contagious viral infections, transmitted via airborne droplets. Almost all unvaccinated individuals are susceptible to infection. Symptoms include high fever up to 40.5°C, inflammation of the respiratory tract and oral mucosa, conjunctivitis, a characteristic rash, and general intoxication.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that scientists from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the University of Oxford and academic partners had identified genetic changes that might explain the severity of a meningococcal disease outbreak in Kent earlier this year.