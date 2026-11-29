President Donald Trump signed the bipartisan Claiming Age Clarity Act (H.R. 5284) into law on Nov. 20, according to the White House⁠.

The legislation introduces new terminology for three key retirement ages: 62, the full retirement age of 66 or 67, depending on a person’s birth year, and 70.

The law replaces the term “early eligibility age” with “minimum monthly benefit age.” Age 62 remains the earliest point workers can claim Social Security retirement benefits. But those who begin receiving payments at that age face a permanent cut in their monthly benefits.

The term “full retirement age” will be renamed to “standard monthly benefit age.” This refers to the age at which eligible workers can receive their full retirement benefit without an early claiming reduction. The applicable age is 66 or 67, depending on the year of birth.

Meanwhile, age 70 will be described as the “maximum monthly benefit age.” Workers who postpone claiming benefits beyond their standard monthly benefit age can receive higher monthly payments through delayed retirement credits until they reach 70.

The changes are outlined in the Claiming Age Clarity Act⁠, which requires the Social Security Administration to update its terminology in official regulations, guidance, and other materials.

According to the House Ways and Means Committee⁠, the legislation is intended to make the financial consequences of claiming benefits at different ages easier to understand.

“Deciding when to claim Social Security is one of the biggest financial choices a senior will ever make,” House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith said.

The bill was introduced by Representative Lloyd Smucker and received bipartisan support. It passed the House of Representatives by voice vote and the Senate by unanimous consent before being signed into law, the committee said.

The legislation does not increase the retirement age, change the existing eligibility rules, or reduce Social Security payments. Instead, it changes the language used to explain the existing system, helping future retirees make more informed decisions about when to claim their benefits.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan outpaced the United States and Japan in the 2026 global pension system ranking, placing 29th among 55 countries, according to the Marsh & CFA Institute Global Pension Index.