New UN Resident Coordinator in Kazakhstan presents copy of credentials

During the meeting, the sides discussed key aspects of cooperation, including the reform of the multilateral system, sustainable development, and further strengthening of the UN’s role.

Welcoming the new head of the UN agency in Kazakhstan, First Deputy Minister Rakhmetullin emphasized that on behalf of active efforts of the UN, Kazakhstan is steadily implementing its international commitments under the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

He also noted that the Government of Kazakhstan is currently preparing its third Voluntary National Review on the implementation of the SDG’s, to be presented at the upcoming High-Level Political Forum in New York this July.

First Deputy Minister Rakhmetullin expressed his appreciation for the support and joint initiatives undertaken by the UN, particularly in the context of the 80th anniversary of the United Nations.

Resident Coordinator Radnaaragchaa thanked the Government of Kazakhstan for the high level of trust placed in the “UN family in Kazakhstan” and expressed her readiness to continue supporting and contributing to the achievement of the UN’s global goals.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed to further strengthen their partnership and cooperation across key areas of the international and national agenda.

As reported earlier, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres had appointed Ms. Sarangoo Radnaaragchaa of Mongolia as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in the Republic of Kazakhstan, with the host Government’s approval, effective 22 June 2025.