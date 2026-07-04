New silk-based hydrogel speeds wound healing in lab study

The team investigated how different concentrations of puerarin, a naturally occurring isoflavonoid found in the kudzu plant, affect the physical and biological properties of silk fibroin hydrogels. The researchers aimed to create a material that is easy to inject while remaining stable enough to support tissue healing.

Hydrogels are water-rich materials widely used in biomedical research because they resemble the body's natural extracellular matrix. Injectable versions are particularly attractive because they can be delivered through minimally invasive procedures and adapt to irregularly shaped tissue defects.

The study found that combining silk fibroin with puerarin created a stable supramolecular network through hydrogen bonding, without altering the crystalline structure of the silk protein. As the amount of puerarin increased, the hydrogel developed a denser internal structure with smaller pores and reduced swelling, allowing researchers to fine-tune its physical properties for different applications.

Laboratory testing also showed that the material became more viscous while maintaining strong mechanical stability. At the same time, it retained its injectability, an important feature for clinical use because it allows the material to be delivered through a syringe before forming a stable scaffold inside the body.

The researchers evaluated the hydrogel using human dermal fibroblast cells and found it to be cytocompatible, meaning it did not show harmful effects on the cells. In scratch wound healing experiments, the cells successfully migrated across damaged areas, achieving complete wound closure within 72 hours.

While the results are encouraging, the researchers note that the work was conducted in laboratory conditions and further preclinical and clinical studies will be required before the material can be considered for medical use.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that scientists launched the first cell rejuvenation trial.