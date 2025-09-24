New report highlights UAE’s roadmap to advance Alzheimer’s disease care

Globally, more than 55 million people live with dementia, with Alzheimer’s disease being the most common form. The report outlines proactive and progressive measures taken by the UAE to address the growing burden of Alzheimer’s disease amid increasing lifespans and an aging population.

These include awareness efforts by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) and charitable organisations like 4-get-me-not, as well as Sharjah’s recognition by WHO as the first Arab Age Friendly City in the Middle East in 2015, serving as a model for other cities on best practices in healthy aging.

To further reinforce the UAE’s position as a leader in healthcare infrastructure and policy, and enhance health outcomes for people with Alzheimer's disease, the report calls for investment in three focus areas.

First, a dedicated policy or national plan for Alzheimer’s disease, with the involvement of multidisciplinary stakeholders across government, industry and academia, as well as patients and caregivers, will help guide a coordinated and evidence-based response.

Furthermore, training and upskilling healthcare professionals, particularly primary care providers who are often the first point of contact for people with Alzheimer's disease, will help create a clearer pathway for patients enabling earlier diagnosis and interventions.

Finally, further investment in public education can address stigma and misconceptions and ensure that people are aware of the early signs, and know where and how they can seek support.

“Breakthroughs in science are transforming how we detect and treat Alzheimer’s disease, enabling more efficient care. However, realising the full impact of these advancements depends on strategic collaboration to ensure they reach patients effectively,” said Roberta Marinelli, Eli Lilly President and General Manager for Middle East and Türkiye.

“Lilly’s 35 years of pioneering research in Alzheimer’s disease has taught us one lesson: progress happens faster when we act together. By partnering with the UAE’s healthcare community, we are determined to set benchmarks that not only transform care locally but also shape global practice.”

The report titled “Changing the Narrative: Alzheimer’s Disease in the UAE” was launched at the 5th Abu Dhabi Brain Conference, where international leaders in neuroscience gathered to drive innovation in brain health.

The focus on Alzheimer’s disease reflects a strategic push for policy change, innovation, and integrated care models, with the report serving as a platform to advance this dialogue. The report provides a clear, evidence-based roadmap for the UAE to strengthen its leadership in healthcare and redefine how nations respond to Alzheimer’s disease.