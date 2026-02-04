New project to protect snow leopards across Mongolia

Conservation efforts will cover Turgen, Sagil, Bukhmurun, Khovd, Umnugobi, and Tarialan soum in Uvs aimag.

A research team is currently carrying out baseline studies in the region.

Photo credit: MONTSAME

The initiative builds on the success of the 2018–2023 Future of the Land of Snow Leopard project.

To note, Mongolia is home to an estimated 650 snow leopards, with more than 160 recorded in Uvs aimag alone.

Mongolia is set to conduct a nationwide snow leopard population survey later this year to update figures and guide conservation strategies.